LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RAMP. Stephens cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,465,000 after buying an additional 383,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.