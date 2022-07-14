Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $227.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.