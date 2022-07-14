Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $227.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

