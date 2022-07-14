Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 188,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,431,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

