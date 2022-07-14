Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after buying an additional 293,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

