Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $167.62 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $191.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

