Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $679.88

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 679.88 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 541.20 ($6.44). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 565.40 ($6.72), with a volume of 408,649 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.84) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 679.88.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

