Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

SFIX opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $60.32.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

