TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target Cut to €17.50

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.00) to €17.50 ($17.50) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

