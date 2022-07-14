Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLOFF stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.