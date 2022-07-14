Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($82.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($68.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

