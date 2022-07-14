Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ (SPHDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes vamorolone, which is being developed as treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

