Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €126.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($160.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKCMF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($177.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €157.00 ($157.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($190.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.35. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

