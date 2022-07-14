Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 258.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.98.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.