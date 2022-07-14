Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 258.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.