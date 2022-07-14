North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of North American Cannabis stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.