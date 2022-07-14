Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSGTY stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

