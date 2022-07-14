Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Up 281.1% in June

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.8 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWMIF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

