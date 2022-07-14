V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VGID opened at $0.00 on Thursday. V Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About V Group

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

