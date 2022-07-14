Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 4,107 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $57,826.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792,705.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,515 shares of company stock worth $2,150,075 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

