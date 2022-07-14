FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 226,200.0% in June

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 226,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

