FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 226,200.0% in June

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 226,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SKOR opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $54.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.
