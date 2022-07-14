FY2023 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2024 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $132.89 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

