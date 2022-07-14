National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.60 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Shares of AND opened at C$46.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$37.01 and a 52-week high of C$55.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

