Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

NYSE WSM opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

