PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

PREKF stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

