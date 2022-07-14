BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($62.30) to €64.30 ($64.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($68.00) to €71.00 ($71.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

