Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYDGF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $111.18 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.