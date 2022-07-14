Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

