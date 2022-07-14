Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $34.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average is $236.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

