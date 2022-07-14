Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ABX stock opened at C$21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.04. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$21.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

