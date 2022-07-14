Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Head-To-Head Survey

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -438,496.81% -48.47% -28.61% Toyota Motor 9.11% 10.96% 4.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 4 7 0 2.64 Toyota Motor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 109.12%. Toyota Motor has a consensus price target of $178.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 24,256.08 -$471.34 million ($1.41) -6.38 Toyota Motor $279.51 billion 0.78 $25.37 billion $18.33 8.48

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Fisker on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars under the Camry name; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, Crown, and Century names; sports cars under the GR Yaris and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, and Land Cruiser names. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; Minivans, Cabwagons, and Semi-Bonnet Wagon under the Alphard, Vellfire, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Hiace, Sienta, and Sienna names; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

