Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.