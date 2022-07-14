Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $23.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Trust raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,213,000.

IAS opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.