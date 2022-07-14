Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$38.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft acquired 1,872 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at C$405,012.30.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$962.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$23.54 and a one year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

