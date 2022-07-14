Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $17.57

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -99.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $372.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -99.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

