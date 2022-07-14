Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 16,292.9% in June

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 16,292.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OZSC stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.