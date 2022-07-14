Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 42,800.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.