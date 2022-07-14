Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 42,800.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61.
