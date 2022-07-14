Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Trading 2% Higher

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.35. 1,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

