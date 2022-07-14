Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,877,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,237,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

