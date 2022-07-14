Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 964,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

