Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)
