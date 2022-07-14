eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. eMagin shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 490,998 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

