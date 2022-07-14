U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USB stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

