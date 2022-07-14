William Blair Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.10.

Lennox International stock opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lennox International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Lennox International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

