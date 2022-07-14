HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €44.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.40) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €46.30 ($46.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($76.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.