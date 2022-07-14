B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.