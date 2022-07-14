Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €146.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €146.00 ($146.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($125.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

SAE opened at €90.22 ($90.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.12. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($65.28) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

