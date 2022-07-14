HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €27.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.00) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($89.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($81.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €32.31 ($32.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.86. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($97.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

