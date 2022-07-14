Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($73.00) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($64.30) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.00) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Scout24 stock opened at €52.98 ($52.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.37. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($73.36). The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

