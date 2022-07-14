BlackRock (BLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BLK opened at $596.38 on Thursday. BlackRock has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 791.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $14,048,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

