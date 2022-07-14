Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

