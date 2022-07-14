Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 3%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.71 and last traded at 4.80. 111,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 217,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.16 and its 200-day moving average is 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $957.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.18.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

